Here comes consumer confidence ...

The University of Michigan’s latest survey of consumers, which includes the consumer sentiment index, is set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that a preliminary reading of the headline index for January increased slightly to 92.9 from 92.6, according to Bloomberg.

In a client preview, Barclays economists wrote: “Stock prices have fallen sharply at the start of 2016 as concerns of a China-led slowdown in global growth have re-emerged. Jobless claims remain low and retail gasoline prices have continued to trend lower, so we would expect any slip in sentiment to be short-lived.

That said, changes in sentiment are highly correlated with equity market returns, and we see downside risk to the current level of sentiment in the near term.”

We'll have the latest at the top of the hour, refresh this page for updates.

