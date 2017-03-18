Here comes consumer confidence ...

The University of Michigan will publish preliminary results of its March survey of consumers at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the consumer sentiment index increased to 97 from 96.3 in the final February reading, according to Bloomberg.

This measure of consumer confidence and others have jumped since the November election. And although they are a gauge of how Americans feel about the new administration, the details show that opinions are more divided than ever.

The survey from UMich showed that while Republicans expected robust economic growth, Democrats predicted a recession. Since economists expect neither extreme this year, the likely outcome is somewhere in the middle, according to UMich.

Last month’s report showed the first decline in the headline index since the election, suggesting that what UMich called a honeymoon phase with President Donald Trump’s administration may be nearing its end until some policies start getting implemented.

More to come …

