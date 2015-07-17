Here comes consumer confidence ...

The preliminary reading of consumer confidence from the University of Michigan is set for release at the top of the hour.

Economists estimate a reading of 96 for July, according to Bloomberg.

The final reading for June was 96.1, a five-month high. “Consumers voiced in the first half of 2015 the largest and most sustained increase in economic optimism since 2004,” said Richard Curtin in that release.

We’ll be back with the details once they cross.

