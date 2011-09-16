Somehow, Consumer Sentiment Beats Expectations

Photo: Courtesy of Michigan

The number:Well, somehow the number came in slightly better than expected at 57.8, slightly up from last month’s 55.7.



Hard to read much into it.

Stocks are nicely higher, with the S&P up 0.6%.

Original post: It’s hard to imagine consumers feeling too good about anything right now…

Analysts expect UMich consumer confidence to hit 57.0, which is actually up from 55.7.

If we “beat” estimates, people might not believe it. And even a miss probably won’t surprise anyone.

We’ll have it here at 9:55.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.