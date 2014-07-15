Here's Are The States With The Most Deadly Car Accidents

Car crashes are a terrifying risk of driving. Death rates from car accidents vary highly across the U.S.

Researcher Michael Sivak of the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute analysed recent trends in fatalities from car crashes in each state. From this study, here are the number of road fatalities in 2012 per 100,000 people in each state:

North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming are the most dangerous states, with over 20 deaths per 100,000 people each. Meanwhile, more densely populated areas tend to be safer. New York had about 6 deaths per 100,000 people, Massachusetts about 5 per 100,000, and in Washington D.C., there were only about 2 deaths per 100,000 people.

The good news is that, for the most part, roads have been getting safer. In every state except for Vermont and North Dakota, there was a drop in road deaths between 2005 and 2012. Nevada had about a 47% drop in deaths per capita, and DC had an incredible 73% drop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.