University Of Miami Now Hoping To Find Football Players By Distributing 'Help Wanted' Fliers On Campus

The image below (from The U on Facebook, via Miami New Times ) is one of numerous fliers that have been posted on the campus at the University of Miami.



While walk-ons are a normal part of big-time college football, it is a little odd for Miami to target a specific demographic, in this case, offensive linemen that “at least 6’1″ and 230+ lbs.” But when you have averaged nearly six losses per year over the last six seasons, recruiting may no longer be that easy.

Photo: Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.