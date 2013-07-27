University Of Memphis QB Played Piano For Children at St. Jude's Hospital

University of Memphis quarterback Jacob Karam was playing piano for the kids at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis on Monday when 11-year-old Breanna Bercegeay sat down for a heartwarming duet.



A YouTube video captures the pair singing Jessie J’s “Price Tag.” According to “Cheering for Breanna,” a Facebook page dedicated Bercegeay, she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on June 4, 2013. According to the YouTube description, the pair 10 songs in all.

Karam is a senior at Memphis and will be the Tigers starting quarterback this year. He threw 14 touchdowns last season, but his piano skills might be even more impressive. His key strokes and Bercegeay’s pretty voice make for an impressive duo (video via Huffington Post):

