Sorority Girls Really Need To Chill Out With Their Crazy Mass Emails

Another email from a crazed sorority girl is making its way around the internet — this time from a Delta Gamma member at the University of Maryland who wrote a tirade against her sisters for "being so f***ing AWKWARD and so f***ing BORING" during Greek Week activities with a frat.



The premise of the letter is actually OK. The writer wants her sisters to step it up during Greek Week, to mingle with the guys and show a little team spirit.

But the way it is written is just the worst. It’s an incoherent mess, laden with CAPS and about four dozen f-bombs. It’s plain nasty.

The email was leaked to Gawker, where you can read the whole thing.

It’s just the latest in a string of awful sorority emails that have made the rounds. Who could forget the six-page rush dress code for Cornell Pi Phis that included “no muffin tops”?

Every time I read one of these stories I think the same thing: These girls need to chill out.

Because the truth is, nothing that happens in a sorority is actually a big deal. So what if a party with Sigma Nu was a flop? Who cares if Jane wore an ugly shirt during rush?

At the end of the day, none of it is worth writing a crazed email about, especially one that will probably be leaked on the internet, where it will forever be visible to future employers. It doesn’t help the case for sororities, which are vilified enough as it is.

I was in a sorority during college, and there definitely times I forgot that it wasn’t the most important thing in the world. I probably yelled at someone for missing a mixer. And I definitely put sorority events ahead of academic ones once or twice (or more).

But then I graduated. And it was about 20 minutes before I stopped thinking twice about the reputation of my sorority.

I have found that my sorority membership has one post-college benefit — networking connections. They helped me get the job I have today. And when I get a networking email from someone who mentions they were in my chapter, I’m more than happy to help out.

It’s hard to imagine anyone wanting to help out someone who called the rest of her sorority “f***ing retarded.”

So sorority girls: Relax. And think twice before you unload your feelings into a chapter-wide email.

