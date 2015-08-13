There's a new law school course named after Freddie Grey -- here's the class description

The University of Maryland law school will offer a course this upcoming semester on the arrest and resulting death of Freddie Grey, a black Baltimore resident whose death led to protests and unrest across the city.

Forty UMD students are enrolled in the course — called “Freddie Grey’s Baltimore: Past, Present, and Moving Forward” — which will run for eight classes and be taught by law professors, as well as city officials. The law school announced the course Tuesday, and it already appears to have filled up.

Grey’s death and the following unrest in Baltimore, the course’s description states, “have highlighted and/or uncovered serious on-going social and financial dislocations within the City.”

Here’s more on what “Freddie Grey’s Baltimore” will cover:

The course will examine the recent unrest itself and then examine the causes of, and possible solutions to, those dislocations, including an examination of problems in policing; criminal justice; housing; health care; education; poverty; and community development and joblessness. The course is not viewed by its organisers as an end in itself. Rather, it is intended to be a springboard for further student and faculty involvement in citizen and government efforts to reform law and policy in the subject matter areas listed above.

UMD may be in a unique position to address these issues.

As The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog notes, “The law school is located about 2.5 miles away from where Mr. Grey was arrested and put in a police van where he later suffered fatal spinal injuries.” Six Baltimore police officers face charges related to Grey’s death and have each pleaded not guilty, according to The Journal.

