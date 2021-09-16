University of Kansas. Jeff Zehnder/Shutterstock

Univ. of Kansas students are protesting a fraternity after a member was accused of sexual assault.

The assault was reported over the weekend and the protests started Monday and continued Tuesday.

A petition to remove the fraternity from campus has gotten over 13,500 signatures.

Students at the University of Kansas have been protesting outside the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house after reports that a member of the fraternity sexually assaulted another student there, according to the Kansas City Star.

The incident was reported by fraternity officials over the weekend, but few details about the alleged assault have come to light. Students believe the victim was drugged and raped during a party at the fraternity house, the Kansas City Star reported.

In response, students gathered at 8:30 p.m. Monday night outside the Phi Kappa Psi house to protest. Hundreds of students chanted “we believe her” and waved signs as they called for the fraternity and its members to be held accountable for the assault, according to the Kansas City Star.

“Phi Kappa Psi takes these allegations very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement,” a statement from the fraternity’s spokesperson said. “Due to the recent nature of these allegations and the need for a full and complete investigation, Phi Kappa Psi cannot provide further comments at this time.”

The protests continued into Tuesday night as a petition circulated calling for the removal of Phi Kappa Psi from campus. By Tuesday evening, the petition had 13,500 signatures, according to the Kansas City Star.

Ahead of Tuesday’s protests, the university released a statement.

“Reports of sexual assault require extreme care to ensure the health, welfare and rights of all individuals involved. In this particular instance, we can confirm that the university and local law enforcement are aware of a reported sexual assault at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house off campus, and we have initiated our investigatory process. Fraternity leaders have been cooperative,” the statement said.

Protest efforts have been organized on Instagram account @fckpkp. The account links to the petition in its bio and includes photos from protests as well as announcements for future protests.

The University of Kansas did not immediately respond Insider’s request for comment.