University Of Kansas Official Gets 57 Months In Jail In Ticket Scalping Scandal

Photo: Flickr/Kansas Explorer 3128

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The highest-ranking University of Kansas official caught in a ticket scalping conspiracy will spend nearly five years in prison for his part in a scheme the cost the university at least $2 million.Ben Kirtland, the former associate athletic director in charge of development, was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison and ordered to make restitution of more than $1.28 million. He also must pay $85,000 to the IRS.



The 54-year-old Kirtland was in charge of fundraising for the nonprofit group that promotes Jayhawks athletics. He is the last of seven defendants to be sentenced in the scheme.

