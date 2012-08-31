University Of Iowa Vehemently Rejected An Application From James Holmes In 2011: 'Do NOT Offer Admission'

James Holmes and his lawyer

They didn’t offer solid reasoning, but officials from the University of Iowa vehemently opposed offering suspected movie theatre gunman James Holmes admission to the school.Holmes applied to a neuroscience graduate program at the university in 2011, saying he has “always been fascinated by the complexities of long lost thought seemingly arising out of nowhere into a stream of awareness,” according to the Denver Post, which acquired the university’s records.



Despite that, and regardless of what seemed to be stellar recommendations from faculty at University of California at Riverside, at least two University of Iowa officials agreed Holmes wasn’t a good fit for the school.

They rejected his application by saying “do NOT offer admission under any circumstances,” the Post reported.

In his application materials, which Reuters posted here, Holmes boasted a 3.9 grade point average and said he was applying to a handful of other schools.

He also applied to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which was so impressed with him officials agreed to waive his tuition and fees and offered him a $22,660 annual stipend.

However, Holmes, who is suspected of killing 12 in a shooting rampage during the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises,” ultimately decided to attend the University of Colorado — Denver.

