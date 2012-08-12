James Holmes Sent A Picture Of Himself With A Llama In His Grad School Application

Photo: University of Illinois via The Denver Post

The man suspected of killing 12 during a midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises” so impressed officials at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign neuroscience program, the program agreed to waive his tuition and fees and offered him a $22,660 annual stipend.The University of Illinois recently released documents from Holmes’ application to the program, according to the Denver Post, which first reported the documents Friday.



Holmes applied to the university’s neuroscience program in 2011 before ultimately deciding to attend the University of Colorado Denver.

In his acceptance letter, professor J. Lee Beverly told Holmes, “Those who met you … during your interview visit felt that your personal and professional qualities are truly outstanding and that you will be an excellent match for our program,” according to the Post.

Holmes also included in his application a photo of him posing with a llama, which seemed to be a big hit with the neursocience department.

Holmes ultimately decided to attend University of Colorado.

“Glad we put the $$ and effort into bringing him,” neuroscience program coordinator Samuel Beshers wrote in an email when he found out, according to the Post.

DON’T MISS: Wade Michael Page Became A Radical Racist In The US Army >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.