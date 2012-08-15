University Of Florida Warns Students To Avoid Certain Areas After 'Very Generic' Bomb Threat

The University Florida has received a bomb threat for the third floor of Shands, a teaching hospital at the university’s Gainesville campus.



Here is the alert sent to students:

Janine Sikes with the university’s media relations called the threat “very general, very generic.” Police are not evacuating the third floor but are advising people to avoid the area.

The threat was so general police are not completely certain it referred to Shands. The threat simply said the third floor, Sikes said.

The university has two hospitals. As a precaution, police are checking both.

The third floor at Shands is home to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Units, as well as the labour and delivery areas, according to The Palm Beach Post, which also reported the threat.

The university sent out a third alert saying no suspicious devices had been found. Officers were clearing the area at the time of the alert.

News of the alert was first tweeted by Reuters’ Matthew Keys. We’ll update you as we get more information.

