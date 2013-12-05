UConn Professor Arrested For Alleged Public Urination And Ripping Mirrors Off High-End Cars

A chemistry professor at the University of Connecticut has been arrested after he allegedly

urinated in public and ripped side-view mirrors off high-end cars while intoxicated, The Hartford Courant reports.

The incident allegedly took place when UConn professor Gabriel Fenteany was visiting someone in the town of Greenwich, about two hours from campus.

Fenteany allegedly ripped the side-view mirrors from “a BMW, two Audis, two Lexuses and a Honda Civic,” according to The Courant. He has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace, among other offenses.

Fenteany was “placed on administrative leave and has been banned from campus until the investigations by police and the university are completed,” a UConn spokesperson told The Courant in a statement.

This is not the first time Fenteany has faced legal trouble, and last year was arrested following a domestic dispute. A graduate student who worked with Fenteany told UConn student newspaper The Daily Campus that the professor “has undergone ‘numerous setbacks’ in his personal life, which led to a stressful environment in the lab.”

