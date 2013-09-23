University Of Cincinnati Football Player Killed In Car Crash, 2 Other Teammates Injured

Ben Flick, a 19-year-old offensive lineman for the University of Cincinnati football team,

died in a car crash on Saturday night, according to the Bearcats blog.

Teammates, both wide receivers, Mark Barr and Javon Harrison were transferred by helicopter to the hospital along with the driver of the vehicle whose name has not been released. Barr and the driver are in critical condition and Harrison is stable.

Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville released the following statement:

“I can’t put into words how tragic this is. As a father and a coach, it’s something you hope you never have to go through. Ben was so proud to be a part of this team and University. He worked hard and had shown a great deal of improvement since the summer. His future was bright. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Flick family on their loss. We also hope and pray for Mark and Javon to recover from their injuries.”

All three of the football players are true freshmen and went to the Bearcats’ game at Miami of Ohio. The accident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. when they were on their way back to campus.

