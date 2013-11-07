British University Condemns 2 Students Who Dressed As The 9/11 WTC Being Attacked For Halloween

Two British students have caused a fury after showing up to a Halloween costume contest dressed in a detailed recreation of the attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Amber Langford and Annie Collinge are both students at the University of Chester and had entered a costume contest at a local nightclub, the BBC reports. The duo won the contest with their 9/11 costume, taking home £150.

The costumes had one student as the “North Tower” and the other as the “South Tower,” and clearly showed a mock aeroplane crashing into the structure and the resulting flames.

Langford and Collinge have since apologized, according to the BBC, saying, “We never meant to be offensive, but we apologise if any offence was caused … The idea was to depict a serious, modern-day horror that happened in our lifetime and was not intended as a joke.”

The University of Chester condemned the costumes, telling the BBC that they have launched an investigation and will take “necessary action.”

Here’s the costume, via the front page of this morning’s edition of The Sun:

