University Of Alabama Rejected James Holmes Because He Was 'Difficult To Engage'

The Denver Post recently got its hands on James Holmes’ admission packet for the University of Alabama, and while it isn’t as interesting as some of his other academic records, admissions officials seemed concerned enough about Holmes’ behaviour to reject him.



“He may be extremely smart, but difficult to engage,” one admissions official wrote.

Another admissions official agreed, saying Holmes “may not be engaging as some applicants.” However, that same official believed Holmes was “going to be a leader in the future” and recommended acceptance to the school.

Check out the full packet for yourself, courtesy of The Denver Post:



