REPORTS: University Of Michigan To Make Jim Harbaugh The Highest-Paid Coach In College Football History

Jim Harbaugh will indeed leave the NFL and return to college football to be the next coach at the University of Michigan according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

Harbaugh is expected to sign a 6-year, $US48 million contract according to Jason Cole of BleacherReport.com.

With an average annual salary of $US8 million, Harbaugh will be the highest-paid coach in college football history, surpassing Nick Saban who made $US7.2 million at the University of Alabama this past season.

Harbaugh would also be the second-highest-paid coach in college sports, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, who will make $US9.7 million this year.

Several, including Adam Schefter of ESPN, have reported that Harbaugh’s deal with Michigan is not done yet and that the Oakland Raiders are still holding out hope that they will be able to trade for Harbaugh, something Harbaugh would have to agree to.

However, this could just be semantics as Harbaugh is still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers and cannot sign with Michigan until that deal is terminated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.