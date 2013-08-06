Princeton Review's Top Party Schools List Is Out, And There's A New #1

The University of Iowa is the number one party school in the country, according to the

most recent ranking from the Princeton Review.

“Packed Iowa City bars blaring dance music, off-campus house parties and tailgating before Hawkeye football games are as much a part of Iowa’s culture as the cornfields that surround the city,” the Associated Press reports. Iowa was ranked second last year, behind West Virginia University.

After finishing second last year, an Iowa spokesman said, “among all the rankings published by various media outlets, the Princeton Review’s stand out for their complete lack of objective, scientific methodology … Their rankings are based almost exclusively on anecdotes and random, subjective feedback.”

NBC points out that this year Iowa also placed in the top five for “Lots of Hard Liquor,” “Lots of Beer,” and “Students Study the Least.”

Here are the top five party schools in the country, according to the Princeton Review:

University of Iowa University of California, Santa Barbara The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign West Virginia University Syracuse University

Check out a video of the Iowa party scene below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.