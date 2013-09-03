The Internet Is Amazed/Horrified By The Iowa Student Who Blew A .341 BAC

The Internet has a new hero: 20-two-year-old University of Iowa senior Samantha Goudie, who gained a mix of notoriety and awe this weekend after getting arrested with a .341 BAC.

The University of Iowa was recently named the number one party school in America by the Princeton Review.

As the Daily Dot points out, Goudie was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Iowa City police department for public intoxication after she tried to rush the field at an Iowa football game. The report noted that she was “unsteady on her feet.”

Goudie live-Tweeted her arrest experience, via her Twitter handle @Vodka_samm. Warning: Some of the language in the following tweets is NSFW:

Just went to jail #yolo

— Samantha Goudie (@Vodka_samm) August 31, 2013

Blew a .341 in jail

— Samantha Goudie (@Vodka_samm) August 31, 2013

My mum had to get me out of jail and had to take a breathalizer #lmao

— Samantha Goudie (@Vodka_samm) August 31, 2013

— Samantha Goudie (@Vodka_samm) August 31, 2013

Goudie has gained thousands of Twitter followers and admirers since her arrest, including many men who have become infatuated with the co-ed after her “legendary” and “epic” drinking:

@Vodka_samm Who knew just 3 numbers could tell me who my soulmate was?! .341 YEE YEE!

— DJ Point N Click (@Point_N_Click) September 1, 2013

Anyone hating on my future wife @Vodka_samm is either jealous or insecure about their own partying abilities #341

— Paul J. Aynilian (@PaulAynilian) September 2, 2013

Hot chick from some history class I had last semester blew a .341 at the Iowa game. People like her are the reason we’re #1 #341 @Vodka_samm

— Sam Schwarts (@The_Schwarts) September 1, 2013

A girl in Iowa City blew .341. Best news out of Iowa City since basketball season.

— O.G.O.B. (@Capnsissypants) September 2, 2013

Perhaps unsurprising, some people have found Goudie’s actions not entirely praiseworthy:

How pathetic are we that we are actually praising a chick for blowing a .341 in jail? If that’s what it takes to get ppl to love you.. smh

— Logan Robbins (@LogRobs) September 2, 2013

I can’t believe people are supporting that dumb girl that blew a .341. Bitch could’ve died! #Stupid

— Sandy (@SandyBoxxx) September 1, 2013

Her response?

Did I already tweet this cause haters gon hate and FUCK THE HATERS

— Samantha Goudie (@Vodka_samm) September 1, 2013

