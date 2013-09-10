University Of Iowa President Says Student Who Had A Blood Alcohol Content Of .341 Is Not Representative Of School As A Whole

While University of Iowa student Samantha Goudie’s .341 blood alcohol content

has earned her praise from some corners of the Internet, one notable person came forward last week to express disapproval: her college president.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, UI President Sally Mason expressed concern about Goudie’s newfound fame, both for “Vodka Sam’s” health and the potential damage her behaviour could cause to Iowa’s reputation.

“The vast majority of our students have expressed concerns to me about the reputational damage that one student can do to all of them,” Mason said.

Although Iowa was recently named the number one party school in the country by the Princeton Review, Mason told the Register, “That’s not who we are.”

Here’s what Mason had to say about her school’s newest celebrity:

“It’s sad that one student and one student’s behaviour shapes the image of 30,000 other students … I feel very, very concerned about the young student that had that level of alcohol in her blood. I’m very concerned for her health, safety and well-being. There’s no doubt that there’s a problem there … The vast majority of our students have expressed concerns to me about the reputational damage that one student can do to all of them … We work with those students to help them understand it’s important that they get the message back to their peers, who may think it’s amusing, or may think that it’s OK to engage in these kinds of risky behaviours and attract national attention to the University of Iowa.”

