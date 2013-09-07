Florida State University Is Investigating A Student's Extraordinary Display Of Racism

Florida State University’s administration and police department have launched an investigation into a student who referred to a group of African-American students as “monkeys,” the university announced Thursday.

In a Vine posted on Wednesday, the FSU student posted about a group of African-American students, writing “Welcome to FAMU…I mean FSU. #monkeyseverywhere.”

FAMU — Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University — is a historically black university. The Vine, now deleted, provoked outrage from both FSU and FAMU students, according to fsunews.com.

The university sent out the following message to students on Thursday:

Late yesterday evening an inappropriate social media message regarding students at Florida State University and Florida A & M University was brought to the attention of the University. Florida State has zero tolerance for racist speech, no matter which medium is used to communicate the message. Please be assured that the University is investigating this situation and will take appropriate action within University policy.

