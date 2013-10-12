These Universities Are Cranking Out The Most Winners Of The Nobel Prize In Economics

The Sveriges Riksbank will announce the 2013 Nobel Prize in economics winner on Monday.

Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough just tweeted this chart from Bloomberg’s Rich Yamarone ranking the universities that have produced the most laureates.

Last year, Stanford’s Alvin Roth and UCLA’s Lloyd Shipley won for their work modelling how to match microeconomic agents, like organ donors or schools and students, as efficiently as possible.

