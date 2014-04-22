University Begs Students: 'Please Don't Take Selfies At Graduation'

Bryant University in Rhode Island is begging its students to save the graduation selfies for after the ceremony.

The AP reports that University President Ronald Machtley says having more than 800 students snap photos with him as they get their degrees will slow down the already hours-long ceremony.

It seems that the University is super serious about the request. They are giving students the opportunity to take photos up until the start of the May 17th graduation ceremony.

Then they will be cut off.

Senior Ali Luthman tells The AP some students might be upset about the no selfies rule but “no one is crying about it.”

