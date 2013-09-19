Hundreds Of University Of Alabama Students Marched This Morning To Protest Racism In Sororities

Hundreds of University of Alabama students, faculty, and staff marched this morning in protest of alleged racism and segregation in the school’s Greek system.

The marchers held signs declaring “The Final Stand In The Schoolhouse Door,” a reference to the 1963 “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” — former Alabama Governor George Wallace’s failed attempt to prevent racial desegregation at the university.

The march comes a week after the Crimson White — UA’s student newspaper — published a revealing expose of active attempts to bar black students from traditionally white sororities.

Protestors convened this morning at the steps of Gorgas Library, and marched to the Rose Administrative Building, where they were apparently joined by UA president Judy Bonner (seen in red below).

According to AL.com, Bonner plans to meet with the student organisers of the march to discuss their concerns.

Check out some pictures of the march below:

150-200 students for University of Alabama anti-racism rally. Pat D pic.twitter.com/PmhMdkjl1F

— Alabama Public Radio (@ALPublicRadio) September 18, 2013

100’s of students and faculty on the steps if Rosé Administration pic.twitter.com/rJ3yCGnZCt

— Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) September 18, 2013

Khortland Patterson speaking at @UAstands about the Greek racial divide at The University of Alabama #makechange pic.twitter.com/iRmY5TmERD

— Elisabeth Garcia (@LisGarcia519) September 18, 2013

Student leaders addressing Pres. Judy Bonner on steps of the Administrations office. pic.twitter.com/UKc192dFBm

— Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) September 18, 2013

