The Gap Between College Sports Revenue And What Athletes Get Continues To Grow And It Is Scary

It is no surprise that big schools make a lot of money from their athletic departments and that very little goes back to the athletes. But the gap between the two is growing at a scary rate.

As one example, the University of Alabama athletic department generated $US143.8 million in revenue in 2013 according to data collected by USA Today. That ranks third among all schools and is up 130.8% in just eight years.

Meanwhile, the cost of athletic scholarships for the school has gone from 11% of the athletics budget to just 9% during the same period.

As a public school, the school is not technically profiting off of the athletes. But most of the money is going back into the school, in the form of salaries for coaches and funding to upgrade and construct new buildings. So the school is not profiting but it is making a lot of money and the athletes are not.

