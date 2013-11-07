These 10 Universities Have Produced The Most Billionaires

Julie Zeveloff

Harvard University has produced nearly twice as many billionaire alumni as any other institution of higher education, according to the 2013 Billionaire Census from Wealth-X and UBS.

Its 52 billionaire alumni are worth $US205 billion, compared to second-place University of Pennsylvania’s 28 billionaire graduates, who together are worth $US112 million.

The University of Cambridge was the only non-U.S. university to break into the top 10, with 11 billionaire alumni.

According to Wealth-X and UBS, 68% of billionaires have at least a bachelor’s degree. In comparison, 86% of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (those with a net worth of $US30 million or more) have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

“These figures suggest that while education may help a person become a UHNW individual, it is not a prerequisite to then go on and amass a billion dollar fortune,” the report concluded.

Here are the 10 universities with the most billionaire alumni:

