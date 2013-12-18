The University of California, Los Angeles has the most driven students in the world, according to data compiled by ViewsOnYou.

The London based startup sets up profiles for people to help match them with companies and employers that may be a good personality fit. A person on ViewsOnYou is matched with companies using three components — energy (how you work), interpersonal (how you interact), and intelligence (how you think).

23 different metrics — including “drive” — factor into the three categories and are determined for each person from a combination of self-assessment and peer reviews. You can use Facebook and LinkedIn to set up your ViewsOnYou profile, which allows the website to compile rankings based on shared educational background.

From ViewsOnYou, here are the 10 universities with the most driven students:

#10 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

#9 Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Cambridge, Massachusetts

#8 Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

#7 University of Cambridge — Cambridge, England

#6 Johns Hopkins University — Baltimore, Maryland

#5 Stanford University — Stanford, California

#4 University College London — London, England

#3 London School of Economics — London, England

#2 Vanderbilt University — Nashville, Tennessee

#1 University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, California

