University California Los Angeles UCLA Marching BandVia Wikimedia Commons

The University of California, Los Angeles has the most driven students in the world, according to data compiled by ViewsOnYou.

The London based startup sets up profiles for people to help match them with companies and employers that may be a good personality fit. A person on ViewsOnYou is matched with companies using three components — energy (how you work), interpersonal (how you interact), and intelligence (how you think).

23 different metrics — including “drive” — factor into the three categories and are determined for each person from a combination of self-assessment and peer reviews. You can use Facebook and LinkedIn to set up your ViewsOnYou profile, which allows the website to compile rankings based on shared educational background.

From ViewsOnYou, here are the 10 universities with the most driven students:

#10 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

#9 Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Cambridge, Massachusetts

MIT Campus DomeCourtesy of MIT

#8 Northwestern University — Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern University Student Union Library Lake CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#7 University of Cambridge — Cambridge, England

Cambridge University Campus PuntingVia Wikimedia Commons

#6 Johns Hopkins University — Baltimore, Maryland

Johns Hopkins University CampusVia Wikimedia Commons

#5 Stanford University — Stanford, California

#4 University College London — London, England

University College LondonVia Wikimedia Commons

#3 London School of Economics — London, England

London School EconomicsVia Wikimedia Commons

#2 Vanderbilt University — Nashville, Tennessee

#1 University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, California

University California Los Angeles Campus UCLAVia Wikimedia Commons

