Harvard University has the best reputation of any university in the world, according to a new ranking from British education magazine Times Higher Education.

“Reputation is almost like the currency of higher education. It’s the way scholars decide whom to do business with, whom to collaborate with and where they will go for their next career move,” THE’s rankings editor Phil Baty told Forbes.

Additionally, Baty argued, reputation can have a huge impact on potential students. “Reputation often comes out as the No. 1 factor that students use to decide where they want to go to school,” he said.

THE’s reputation rankings are based on an invitation-only survey of leading scholars to create a list the magazine openly acknowledges is subjective. This year, THE recieved 10,536 responses from 133 countries.

According to THE, “respondents are asked ‘action-based” questions, such as: ‘Which university would you send your most talented graduates to for the best postgraduate supervision?'” These help the magazine ideally compile more meaningful survey results.

Here are the 10 universities with the best reputations in the world:

#10 University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, California

#9 California Institute of Technology — Pasadena, California

#8 Yale University — New Haven, Connecticut

#7 Princeton University — Princeton, New Jersey

#6 University of California, Berkeley — Berkeley, California

#5 University of Oxford — Oxford, England

#4 University of Cambridge — Cambridge, England

#3 Stanford University — Stanford, California

#2 Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Cambridge, Massachusetts

#1 Harvard University — Cambridge, Massachusetts

