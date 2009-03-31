Universal's Docu-Comedy Bruno Gets An NC-17

In its first screening for the MPAA ratings board, Universal’s heavily-hyped docu-drama Bruno, starring Borat‘s Sacha Baron Cohen, received an NC-17, the Wrap reports.

While the MPAA is notoriously vague about what exactly prompted certain ratings, Universal says numerous sexual scenes were considered too explicit for an “R” rating. But there’s no real drama yet because Cohen is reportedly just starting to edit the film and will cut it down to an R-rated movie while also appealing the decision. Universal, which won’t release the movie with an NC-17 rating, seems to believe that, with edits, Bruno will get a more acceptable rating.

“With the quantity of material available, I cannot foresee a problem,” a studio spokesman told The Wrap. “It’s not even April and the film comes out July 10, so it’s nonsense to say there’s a struggle of any kind.”

Cohen is no stranger to having to recut his movies to get more acceptable ratings. Borat was also slapped with an NC-17 when it first screened for the MPAA.

