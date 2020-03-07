I got a sneak peek at the new 'Secret Life of Pets' ride coming to Universal Studios in Hollywood and it exceeded my expectations

Kirsten Acuna/Insider I toured the ‘Secret Life of Pets’ attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in February.

Universal Studios Hollywood is opening a “Secret Life of Pets” ride this spring.

I previewed The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! queue in February.

It’s an immersive experience that takes guests through the apartments featured in the film across two floors.

The ride opens to the public on March 27, 2020.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! doesn’t open at Universal Studios Hollywood until March 27, but I got a sneak peek behind-the-scenes at the upcoming ride based on the Illumination franchise and it’s shaping up to be one fans will love.

In February, I headed over to USH, put on a hard hat and vest, and toured the work-in-progress queue with a handful of media. I went in with low expectations, expecting this to have a similar vibe to some of the other park’s attractions that take place on one level. (Those usually entail sitting down in a theatre experience and watching a screen. )

I was immensely satisfied to learn that’s not the case at all here.

“This attraction is a little bit of a departure for us,” Universal creative senior director and executive producer Jon Corfino told Insider and a handful of media. “Stereotypically, a lot of people tend to think of our attractions as media-based or a projection. This is not one of those. This is very much engaging, physical characters, [and] animated figures talking to us, engaging with us. There is some level of media, but it’s not ‘sit down and watch in a theatre’ type of experience.”

Corfino took us through the ride’s queue. Typically, that doesn’t sound super exciting. But from the moment I stepped inside the apartment building, I was very impressed by what I saw. It feels like you’re touring through the actual apartments from the franchise. And just like an actual apartment building, the ride has more than one floor.

I haven’t been on the actual ride yet, but if they put as much love into it as they did the queue, then USH has something special here. I’ll have a full review of the ride later this month. Until then, here’s what you should know about the upcoming attraction.

USH didn’t just build an attraction with the exterior of an apartment building. They actually built, what feels like, an apartment building with rooms you can walk though.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood If you’ve ever been through the Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts ride queue at Universal Studios in Orlando, there is as much care put into this queue as that one.

The two-floor attraction is a very immersive expansion of the film that will make you feel like you’re stepping into the movie.

When you enter the ride, you’re stepping into the lobby of the apartment building where Katie and her dog Max live. This was the most impressive and unexpected part of the attraction because this is an area you never get to see in the films and Universal made it a reality.

“We’ve been in development for about two-and-a-half years on this particular version of the attraction. We worked very closely with [Illumination founder] Chris Meledandri and the whole Illumination team,” said Corfino of working not only with the franchise writers, but also the film’s animators to bring their vision to life.

I found myself smiling the whole time as I felt transported into the actual apartment building and walked through the various apartments shown in the films.

Fans will walk through a total of nine rooms plus hallways before arriving at the front of the ride queue. I could just imagine little kids looking up in wonder and delight feeling like they’re a part of the film.

What really shocked me was that we wound up going up stairs that were made to feel like an apartment stairwell while making our way through the queue. There is an elevator available as well for ADA accessibility.

What’s in these nine different rooms?

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood Pops sits on a couch with balloons behind him.

When you enter the lobby of the building, you’re welcomed by Gidget and Chloe. A hallway directly off of the lobby has doors to an apartment. Don’t walk past them. If you push open the mail slots on the doors, you’re able to see a small scene play out inside the apartment. There are nice little additions like that throughout the extremely detailed rooms. You’ll have to go through more than once to catch everything. Flyers, drawings, books and more adorn the queue in addition to furniture.

Other rooms in the queue consist of Katie’s apartment filled with Liam’s bedroom and a kitchen. You’ll also make your way through Molly’s room with Snowball. In one room we visited, there were large, speaking animatronics of Max and Duke that you can stop and take photos with.

So what is this ride about?

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood The many animals think you’re lost pets and Snowball (Kevin Hart) makes it his mission to play superhero and find you a home.

As you’re walking through the apartments, the animals will think you’re lost pets who need a collar and owner. They help you find your way to a pet shop where you’ll be turned into a puppy to be adopted.

“From the moment you enter into the attraction, you’re greeted by the characters in there and every script line is a reinforcement of, “Oh, what are you guys doing without a collar? You must be needing an owner. You know, I know Snowball’s got a plan to get us to the pet shop,'” said Corfino.

As Insider previously reported, the cast of the two films, including Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, will reprise their roles on the upcoming ride. Corfino said the cast, including Hart, would riff on the lines written for them for the attraction and they’d wind up with some fun improvised dialogue for the ride.

You get turned into one of 15 puppies.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood Harrison Ford’s Welsh Sheepdog, Rooster, and Tiffany Haddish’s Shih Tzu, Daisy, will be on the ride from the second film will be a part of the ride.

A USH rep confirmed with Insider you’ll be turned into one of the following breeds: Beagle, Husky, Poodle, Terrier, Bulldog/Pug. Any of those dogs can be one of three different colours.

“We have an advanced optical gesture tracking technology,” said Corfino of how guests will be “transformed” on the ride into puppies. “When you come through the ride, you’ll go through a couple of different points… In some way, shape or form, [you’ll] see yourself either in a mirror or in a TV image and you are one of 15 puppies.”

Any time you ride the attraction, you have the opportunity to become a different puppy. Corfino couldn’t share the magic behind the tech that will make guests feel like they’re puppies, but he said it was something the company developed for the ride. He shared that creating the different puppies resulted in some different gestures you may see if you move your head around on the attraction when looking at your reflection.

“If you’re turning this way, depending on the type of puppy you are, yours may flop a certain way,” said Corfino of the different movements they had to create. “It’s still tracking your emotion and if you bend down, you almost see yourself bending down with your old tail sticking up in the air. Open your mouth and your mouth will open, eyes will blink… It’s very articulated.”

Does this ride take place between the two films or after them?

Universal Katie has her son Liam in the ‘Secret Life of Pets’ sequel.

The events of the story definitely take place some time after the second movie kicks off. But Corfino says it’s not necessarily after the events of the sequel.

“You’ll see we have Liam, who is Katie’s son, so it’s not really before [or] after, it’s really kind of its own extension,” said Corfino. “We like doing that in our attractions because that way it doesn’t bind you into a time.”

How long is the actual ride?

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here’s a larger look at the street where the attraction will be located in the park.

A UHS representative confirmed with Insider the ride will be five minutes in length.

What else can you tell us about the ride? The ride vehicles are shaped like giant cardboard boxes.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood

Though we couldn’t ride the attraction just yet, I was able to see the boarding area and carts.

Each one is designed to look like one of six different cardboard boxes you may see on the streets of New York City. There are 45 standard carts in total.

“What you would see in here is a very rich environment of New York,” said Corfino, who mentioned fans should be on the lookout for Easter eggs once they’re on the actual ride.

“[There are] a lot of different storefronts. Every name’s got a meaning,” he added.

Fans will get caught up in Cat Alley on their way to the pet store.

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood You may remember Max running into this cat in the first film.

Corfino shared that the ride itself will take fans through New York into a location from the first movie called Cat Alley, which, as you may guess, is filled with cats.

“We end up making it to the pet shop, but we’re a little bit dirty, so we have to get cleaned up,” said Corfino of going through a pet wash where you’ll get to see yourself as a dog with your fur getting wet, blow-dried, and then well-groomed.

In addition, a live-operated Snowball will look down at people from a balcony in the street to interact with them.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Corfino pointed out the window where you’ll be able to see Snowball.

Corfino said Snowball will be live-operated to engage with guests throughout the day. Some of the windows on Pet Place, the street where the attraction is located, will have things moving inside of them.

When it becomes nighttime, the building will be lit up.

When will this be open to the public?

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here’s how the outside of the attraction looks in the park as of January 23, 2020. It’s next to the ‘Minion Mayhem’ attraction.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! will open March 27, 2020 with early previews to park pass members on select days starting on March 14.

