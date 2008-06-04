Universal Studios Fire Caused By Three Workers And A Blowtorch

Reuters reveals the cause of the fire that raged through Universal Studios on Sunday, taking down King Kong, New York street and part of the Courthouse Square: some guys.



Reuters:…an investigation revealed the fire was touched off by three members of a studio work crew who had been using a blow torch to apply asphalt shingles to the roof of a building facade.

They finished their work at about 3 a.m. and stood watch for an hour, according to company policy. Seeing no signs of a fire, they left the scene for a break, but a security guard in the vicinity noticed flames about 45 minutes later and called the fire department.

Would these be the so-called “fire-retardent” facades? Again, nicely done, Universal!

