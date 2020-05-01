Universal Studios released the 6-ingredient recipe for its Confetti Milkshake so you can bring the theme park home

©2018 Universal Orlando. All Rights Reserved. While it may look ambitious, this towering treat is surprisingly simple to whip up.

Universal Orlando recently released the secret recipe for the Confetti Milkshake from Toothsome Chocolate Emporium.

Toothsome Chocolate Emporium is well-known for its “big enough to share” milkshakes.

The recipe only requires six ingredients and common supplies like a cake pan and a blender.

Since sharing this recipe, Universal has continued to add recipes to its blog.

It almost feels like a disservice to call this sweet, creamy concoction from Universal Orlando a milkshake.

Sure, when they dreamed up the Confetti Milkshake they could have stopped at blending an entire slice of cake into a milkshake, but if you know anything about theme park food, you know they always like to go a little over the top.

In fact, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, where you can find this rainbow-sprinkled dessert, is known for its towering milkshakes and one-of-a-kind confectionaries.

It only makes sense that they would take a basic vanilla milkshake and not only mix in an entire slice of cake, but also top it with frosting, sprinkles, whipped cream, and – you guessed it – another slice of cake.

While it may look ambitious, this towering treat is surprisingly simple to whip up.

Because you can use boxed cake mix and premade frosting, the Confetti Milkshake only requires six ingredients.

The ingredients you’ll need are vanilla ice cream, milk, rainbow sprinkles, rainbow vanilla cake, buttercream frosting, and whipped cream. As far as supplies, you’ll need a cake pan (or two) to bake the cake, a blender, a tall glass, and a straw that’s up to the job of taking on this, well, toothsome creation.

Full instructions for whipping up your own Confetti Milkshake can be found here, and Universal is encouraging guests to share their creations on social media using #UniversalAtHome.

Universal has been busy sharing lots of other at-home content, too. If you’ve got a need for speed, you can strap in for one of their POV ride videos, or you can take it a step further and actually learn about the science behind their crazy coasters.

They have even shared a few more of their secret recipes, including these Green Eggs and Ham Tots that you can find in Seuss Landing, and this White and Green Pizza from Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

Look out for new recipes and at-home fun on the Discover Universal Blog.

