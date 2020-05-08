Universal Standard is sending a special code to 10,000 mums to buy its $120 dress for just $15

Universal Standard Universal Standard is offering 10,000 Geneva dresses for the cost of shipping.

In honour of Mother’s Day, Universal Standard is gifting its Geneva dress to mums.

The dress normally retails for $US120, but mums will receive a promo code to purchase it for $US15, which is the cost of shipping.

The brand is going to give away up to 10,000 dresses starting Thursday.

Universal Standard is treating mums to a special treat for Mother’s Day.

In a press release shared with Insider, the clothing brand announced that starting Thursday, it would be sending 10,000 mums a promo code to buy the Geneva dress for just $US15, which is the cost of shipping. The dress usually retails for $US120.

Universal Standard The Geneva dress normally retails for $US120, and it is available in seven colours.

The Geneva dress, which is is the perfect clothing item to just throw on and be comfortable in all day long, is available in sizes ranging from 00 to size 40. It also comes in seven different colours.

“We have quite a number of mums on our team and we know that this period has been trickier to navigate than usual, which is why we wanted to do something extra special this Mother’s Day,” Polina Veksler, co-founder and CEO of Universal Standard, told Insider via email.

Veksler added: “When you think about everything that mums do, from taking on various roles to always being present when things get tough, they’re just like superheroes, so gifting them our hero piece seems only fitting.”

Mums can enter their emails here to receive a special code while supplies last. After choosing a size and colour, they can apply that code at checkout to reduce the price of the dress from $US120 to $US15.

Universal Standard The giveaway starts Thursday and will go on until supplies last.

This is Universal Standard’s third charitable initiative since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In March, the brand gave over $US500,000 worth of pieces from its Foundation line, which includes tees, tanks, and bodysuits, to medical workers on the front line. Then in April, Universal Standard raised money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry through the sales of its children’s book, “What Would Fashion Look Like if it Included All of Us.”

