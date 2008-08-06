Universal Scraps Employee Movie Screenings: Staff Won't Stop Stealing Them

is reporting that Universal has cancelled all non-executive employee screenings of upcoming films. It was a nice perk that’s currently on hold through August. But why?

Nikki’s sources claim that it’s because a female filmgoer pirated the movie “Wanted.” But a rep for the studio says the screenings have been abandoned because of “a resource issue,” and fully intend to resume the advance peeks in September.

Nonetheless, Nikki’s insider notes “There was a warning during the screening of Hellboy 2 that it happened. Apparently it happened again, so the studio brass shut it down.”



