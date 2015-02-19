You'll never have to worry about losing your remote again with the Blumoo Universal Remote [34% off]

You’ll never have to worry about losing your remote control or having a bunch of electronics all cluttered together if you’re using the Blumoo Universal Remote.

Blumoo connects to all of your electronic devices, so you’ll have total access to everything in the house.

Plus, the device automatically updates itself, adding new features and device libraries.

Note: this device requires iPhone 4S or newer; iPod Touch 5th generation or newer; iPad 3rd generation or newer; Android 4.0 or newer.

Blumoo Bluetooth Universal Remote: $US130.00 $US84.99 [34% OFF]



