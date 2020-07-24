Universal Pictures is negotiating to land Tom Cruise's first action movie shot in space with the help from SpaceX and NASA

CBS

Universal Pictures is negotiating a deal to produce Tom Cruise’s new movie that he wants to shoot in space, Variety reported.

Cruise announced in May that he was partnering with NASA to shoot a movie in space and was hoping to get there on a SpaceX rocket.

The film is said to be expected to cost at least $US200 million, but no script or timeline for filming has been announced.

In May, Business Insider reported that Cruise was partnering with NASA to shoot a movie in space and was hoping to get there on a SpaceX rocket.

The movie is set to be directed by Doug Liman, and sources told Variety the production would most likely cost at least $US200 million. It would be the first movie to be shot in space.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said back in May that the agency planned to work with Cruise to shoot the film at the International Space Station.

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

According to Deadline, which first reported the news of the project to shoot in space, there’s still no information on a storyline or script for the movie. There is also no timeline on when this movie would begin production.

Variety reported that two major streaming platforms were not invited to bid on the project.

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, said in a tweet in May that the project “should be a lot of fun.”

SpaceX launched two astronauts into orbit at the end of May. It was a historic moment for the private rocket company and the first launch of humans from American soil since July 2011.

Universal Pictures did not respond to Business Insider’s email request for comment at the time of publication.

