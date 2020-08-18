2 of Universal Orlando's 7 resorts are temporarily closing as COVID-19 shreds Florida's tourism industry

Associated Press Guests peer through the closed gate to Universal’s Islands of Adventure beside Universal CityWalk, in Orlando, Fla.

Both the Aventura and the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will shut down this Friday, August 21.

Five other hotels will continue to operate, while guests who have already made travel reservations at either Aventura or Sapphire Falls “will be accommodated” at one of those resorts.

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported that a total of 573,416 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The lingering coronavirus pandemic continues to slow summer tourism plans across Florida. This time around, two hotels at Universal Orlando temporarily won’t allow guests in their facilities.

Both the Aventura and the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will shut down this Friday, August 21, a representative for Leows, the parent company for both resorts, told Business Insider. Guests will be accommodated at the chain’s other Universal locations.

“We continue to evaluate our offerings and have decided to consolidate our hotel operations as we manage through current conditions,” the spokesperson said. Five other hotels will continue to operate: The Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort.

Guests who have already made travel reservations at either Aventura or Sapphire Falls will be accommodated at one of the five hotels remaining open.

Universal Orlando’s nearby neighbour and competitor Disney World has also been hit hard as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek earlier this month said that its theme parks began to see “a higher-than-expected level of cancellations.” Consequently, Disney World later announced that its hours would be trimmed at most parks following Labour Day Weekend.

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday reported that a total of 573,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the count increased by an additional 3,779 people statewide. The state has now recorded 9,452 deaths at this point, following an additional 107 new deaths since the time of Saturday’s update.

