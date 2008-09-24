Universal Music Is Into Recycling—Just Ask The Pussycat Dolls

Last year Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger unsuccessfully tried to launch a solo career. (Don’t remember? Exactly.) She released two mildly successful singles and her album, Her Name Is Nicole, was pushed back multiple times before being quietly shelved. We weren’t surprised her attempt at a solo career failed: “Nicole Scherzinger” doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way “Britney Spears” or “Miley Cyrus” does.



But it seems Universal Music Group has found a use for that lost album after all. They’ve cleverly placed four songs originally recorded for Scherzinger’s solo album on the Pussycat Dolls’ latest LP, which only serves to make the other four girls seem even more like Nicole’s back-up singers. Good luck with those solo careers, whatever your names are.

The label’s move is also economical. Why waste time and money recording new songs when you can just recycle old ones, particularly if they’re tracks that were deemed unworthy of being released a year ago?

USA Today: If the Pussycat Dolls are professionally pragmatic, they’re also creatively ambitious. Each member has a solo track on the deluxe edition of Domination, and all concede that they see the group partly as a launching pad and are keen to eventually pursue their own paths. Scherzinger’s solo album was delayed after single Baby Love and other club and download tracks failed to produce sufficient buzz. Four songs originally intended for that project are on Domination.

“Knock on wood, it will come out next year,” Scherzinger says. “I’m honored that my songs were put on the Dolls’ album, and I feel like I’m building a foundation.”

Sutta wants to record a dance album, while Roberts would love to act in romantic comedies. Melody Thornton, 24, will “focus on music,” and Kimberly Wyatt, 26, is writing a book about her life and starting a website “where I’ll put my blogs, poetry and art.”

Rolling Stone.com deputy editor Caryn Ganz suspects that some Dolls may have an easier time forging individual careers than others. “Nicole is obviously the talent of the group,” she says. “I’m sure there are little girls who follow them all, but I can’t name the other girls. You knew who all the Spice Girls were.”

