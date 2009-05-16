Universal Music Group Digital Sales Soared Last Quarter

As part of Vivendi Entertainment’s recent quarterly earnings, Universal Music Group reported stable revenues for the past quarter, and soaring digital sales, up 27.2% from the same quarter last year.

For Q1 2009, UMG reported revenue of $1.39 billion, down just 0.7% from $1.4 billion in Q1 2008. Digital sales, meanwhile, were up 27.2% to 28% of recorded music sales.

By contrast, competitor Warner Music Group’s digital sales for the last quarter were only up 7.1% year-over-year, even though that revenue stream represented a larger portion of recorded music’s earnings: 30.9%.

As of the end of 2008, Universal Music Group had made far more money from digital music sales than its competitors: $1.2 billion compared to $599 million from its closest competitor WMG.

