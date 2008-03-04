Universal Music: AWOL At Anti-Piracy Press Conference*

A no-show at today’s anti-piracy press conference put on by the International Chamber of Commerce: Universal Music CEO Doug Morris, who would’ve been the only record label representative at a forum drumming up support for an international trade agreement against IP-theft. Too bad — we would have loved to hear his thoughts on Universal’s DRM-free downloads experiment.

We did hear from Microsoft (MSFT) media/entertainment boss Blair Westlake, who said any move to draw ad-supported revenue from music files a “is not a fix-all for a bigger problem.”

*We’re now told that contrary to the ICC’s release promoting the event, Doug never planned on attending the press conference. He did, however, attend the 4+ hour conference that preceded the media event.

