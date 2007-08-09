Universal Music Takes Loud.com Stake

The biggest label in the business invests in hip-hop pioneer Steve Rifkind’s Loud.com, which runs Loud.com and Battlerap.com. The sites run competitions that give the winners a cash prize and a recording deal with Rifkind’s SRC label, which is also affiliated with Universal. Rifkind made his biggest splash several years ago, first when his Loud Records launched the career of hip-hop act the Wu Tang Clan, and later as a promoter of “street teams,” the marketing gambit where brands and entertainment acts get cool kids to promote their stuff for little or no money. PaidContent doesn’t have any details about the size of the investment, but our assumption is that it’s minimal — and certainly much less than tens of millions Universal sank into failures like “Doug and Jimmy’s Farmclub” during Bubble 1.0. PaidContent.



