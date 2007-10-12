Universal Music Label Launching Mobile Radio Service

Vivendi’s Universal Music Group is readying its own “radio” service for mobile phones, via its Island Def Jam label. IDJ Radio will provide streaming music and on-demand video, a press release says the service will feature IDJ artists but will include other labels as well.



There have been plenty of other attempts to push streaming music and video via mobile phones before, and none have taken off yet. It will be hard to judge IDJ’s chances until the label discloses more details: A carrier will be announced “in the weeks ahead”; while it will be sold as a monthly service, there’s no word on pricing yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.