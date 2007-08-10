Universal - Loud.com Deal Less than $10 Million

A person familiar with Universal Music’s investment in Loud.com, announced yesterday, confirms what we thought: the investment was in the single-digit millions. And we’re betting it’s at the low end of that range. UPDATED — Keep pushing that estimate lower and lower. It’s possible that no money actually traded hands — “it’s an investment in Steve Rifkind more than the site itself” we’re told.



