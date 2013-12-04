A Japanese Sex Doll Company Is Now Making Life-Size Lady Gaga Replicas

YouTube/Universal Japan A Gagadoll with an obsessive fan.

Lady Gaga debuted her Jeff Koons’ designed “Artpop” album cover on a Times Square billboard, wore an actual flying dressfor the record’s launch party, and gave a couple of weirdly sexual live performances with R. Kelly for her single “Do What U Want.”

And in Japan, she’s got “Artpop” playing out of life-size “Gagadolls.”

There is a fairly well-documented sex doll subculture in Japan, and one of its leading manufacturers is Orient Industry. Gaga and Universal Music Group’s Japanese branch recruited the company to make replicas of the pop star.

In this wonderfully creepy “making of” video, you can see Japanese craftsmen create the doll as a sinister soundtrack transforms into the single “Applause.” Enjoy watching a group of men saw, stitch, paint, and mould a silicon-based naked woman, in a factory full of fake body parts, before handing it over to a “passionate” fan:

The doll plays “Artpop” in its entirety, as well as a several other recorded phrases from Gaga, when someone puts his or her head to its chest.

It’s yet to be revealed whether the Gagadolls “function” in the same way that Orient Industry’s other products do, or when they will go on sale.

Gaga recently visited Japan, where she posed with the replicas:

Despite reports that Gaga’s label Interscope was furious over the lackluster opening sales of “Artpop” compared to those of its predecessor, “Born This Way,” it is currently the No. 1 album in both the U.S. and Japan.

