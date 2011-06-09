Universal Is Rebooting The Wolfman Again

Universal planning The Wolf Man reboot Universal had previously considered making a sequel to 2010’s The Wolfman, which starred Benicio Del Toro, however, now it looks like Michael Tabb‘s script is being rewritten and reworked as an original film, reports Moviehole.



The title has yet to be decided, but Werewolf is a possibility. The studio is said to be talking to prospective directors over the next couple of weeks and casting will begin shortly thereafter.

The film will be more in line with the original 1941 The Wolf Man, directed by George Waggner.

Production will most likely begin in the Fall.

