Universal Fire Damages Theme-Park Attraction, Set and Video Vault

The New York Times writes: A massive fire erupted early Sunday at NBC Universal’s studio lot here, destroying a vault full of video and television images and parts of a popular studio tour, including the studio’s King Kong attraction.



The blaze locked crowds out of the company’s theme park, and at least five firefighters were injured. But the fire was not expected to delay Sunday evening’s live broadcast from an adjacent amphitheater of the MTV movie awards, which were scheduled to fill the area with celebrities, including the event’s host, Mike Myers.

Universal officials said the video vault, which was still burning as of Sunday afternoon, contained images of films and television shows dating back to the 1920s, including the films “Knocked Up” and “Atonement” and the NBC series “Law & Order” and “The Office.” Read more from The New York Times.

