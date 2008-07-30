Universal Close To Landing Quentin Tarantino's "Inglorious Bastards"

Quentin Tarantino has been shopping his script for Inglorious Bastards all over Hollywood. Ehen it came time for The Weinstein Company to find a partner for the film, it was between Paramount and Universal. And it looks like Universal won. Meanwhile, no word on whether Brad Pitt, whom Tarantino flew to France to meet with, has agreed to play the lead role.



Variety: Quentin Tarantino‘s “Inglorious Bastards” may soon land at Universal Pictures.

Studio has inked a deal to partner with the Weinstein Co. to bring the World War II drama to the big screen.

The “Pulp Fiction” helmer and Harvey Weinstein met with five studios last week, and it came down to Paramount and Universal.

Tarantino has met with Brad Pitt to play the role of Aldo Raine.

Shooting is scheduled to begin in the fall in Germany and France.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.