The IDAPT i4 Universal Charger

Why We Love It: The IDAPT i4 comes with three charging points as well as a USB plug so you can charge four of your devices at once without all those tangled cords. It comes with interchangeable tips that are compatible with over 4,000 mobile electronic devices, including Apple products, Blackberry, Nintendo DS, PSP, GPS systems, digital cameras, and more.

Plus it’s ecological, so once all your devices are fully charged, you can simply power down the IDAPT i4 and save energy.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon or IDAPT’s website.

Cost: $59.99—$64.99.

